Serie A Preview: Empoli v Inter

Recent signing Xherdan Shaqiri is prepared to demonstrate his versatility at Inter ahead of a potential debut away to Serie A strugglers Empoli on Saturday.

The Switzerland forward was linked with several clubs before opting to join Roberto Mancini's side on a four-and-a-half year deal from Bayern Munich last week.

Shaqiri was an unused substitute in a 3-1 victory over Genoa last weekend, Mancini's first home win since returning to the Milan club, as the Inter coach said he was not match fit.

Big things are expected of the 23-year-old and the former Bayern man hopes to be given a license to roam by Mancini, but will just be happy to play first-team football.

He said at a media conference: "I already showed at Bayern that I can play in a variety of positions. But it's Mancini's job to decide where I play.

"I feel most comfortable as a number 10, where I can roam across the attack and have the chance to both shoot and pass, but obviously I'll do whatever the boss asks of me."

Inter are ninth in the table ahead of their trip to Stadio Carlo Castellani, but the arrival of Shaqiri and Lukas Podolski, as well as a draw at champions Juventus and the victory over Genoa, has brought an air of optimism at San Siro.

If Inter's recent form against Empoli is anything to go by then they can expect another three points this weekend, as the Milan outfit have won their last six games against Saturday's opponents - conceding just one goal in the process.

Inter also have a striker high on confidence in the form of Mauro Icardi, who took his goal tally for the season to 14 when he was on target against Genoa.

While Mancini's men appear to be on the up, Empoli have failed to win in their last five matches and are just three points above the relegation zone in 15th.

It was the end of an era at Empoli this week, as long-serving captain Davide Moro left the club to join Lega Pro C promotion-hopefuls Salernitana.

Inter will again be without defender Juan Jesus due to suspension, while Empoli full-back Mario Rui serves a one-match ban.