Serie A Preview: Genoa v Juventus

The Serie A champions and leaders visit the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Wednesday for what will be their fourth game in 12 days.

Juve bounced back from their disappointing UEFA Champions League defeat at Olympiacos with a routine, if laboured, 2-0 home victory over Palermo on Sunday.

The loss in Greece came after a surprise 1-1 draw against struggling Sassuolo, and coach Allegri feels his players are understandably showing some signs of fatigue after a blistering start to the season.

Juve - unbeaten in Serie A since March - won their first six games of the campaign in all competitions without conceding a goal, but have emerged victorious from just two of their last five outings - a relative slump that has included back-to-back Champions League defeats.

Speaking after the Palermo game, Allegri indicated that he sees Wednesday's match as an opportunity to rest some first-team regulars.

"Keep in mind that players like [Leonardo] Bonucci, [Giorgio] Chiellini and [Angelo] Ogbonna might have already played 12 or 13 games so far [this season], the same with Carlos Tevez," commented the former Milan boss.

"It's normal if someone is tired - therefore, wise rotation comes in handy.

"At the end of the day, and during the league, the most important thing is to win games even when you don't play well.

"You have to realise, we have played very well for two months, making huge efforts and running out of energy."

Referring specifically to top-scorer Tevez, who was substituted with 10 minutes left against Palermo after laying on Arturo Vidal's opener, Allegri added: "As usual, [he] didn't spare any energy. He was decisive when we took the lead.

"He's already played many games this season - that is why [Sebastian] Giovinco replaced him and did very well. Besides I have [Alvaro] Morata and that young kid [Kingsley] Coman, who is ready and raring to play.

"Thus, should I decide to make changes next Wednesday, I have excellent alternatives."

Allegri will not be taking Genoa lightly, though, as Gian Piero Gasperini's side have lost just one of their last seven Serie A fixtures.

They came from behind to win 2-1 at lowly Chievo on Sunday, with former Juve striker Alessandro Matri scoring the equaliser at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

Predictably though, recent history in this fixture is against Genoa, as they have not beaten Juve since April 2009 - a run that stretches back 10 games.