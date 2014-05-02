Serie A Preview: Juventus poised to clinch crown

Leaders Juve hold an eight-point advantage over rivals Roma with three games remaining but the title race can finally be put to bed if they get the better of 11th-placed Atalanta at Juventus Stadium on Monday.

Although, Antonio Conte's men could already be crowned champions before they take to the pitch if Roma fail to win Sunday's meeting with cellar-dwellers Catania, who could be relegated depending on results.

Despite their 2-0 defeat to Napoli at the end of March, it has always been a matter of when, not if, for Juve as they aim to maintain their dominance of Italy's top flight.

The Italian giants have gone on to win four consecutive league games, conceding just one goal during that period to keep Roma's late challenge at bay.

But it has not all been smooth sailing for Juve, who bowed out of the UEFA Europa League at the semi-final stages in mid-week.

Hoping to reach the final that they are hosting, Juve were eliminated by Portuguese outfit Benfica 2-1 on aggregate after Thursday's scoreless draw in Turin, and a swift response is expected.

Elsewhere over the weekend, AC Milan and Inter go head-to-head in a fierce derby clash on Sunday.

While both teams are not challenging for top honours, with Inter fifth and Milan 10th, there is still pride at stake in one of Italy's biggest fixtures.

Clarence Seedorf's Milan had won five games on the bounce prior to last week's 2-0 loss at the hands of Roma.

As for Inter, they are in the midst of a six-game unbeaten streak as they look to qualify for next season's Europa League.

Hot on their trail is overachieving Torino, who are only five points adrift in sixth position.

Torino, led by Serie A's top scorer Ciro Immobile, must beat relegation candidates Chievo if they are any chance of overhauling Inter.

In other fixtures, third-placed Napoli are at home to Cagliari on Tuesday, while fellow Coppa Italia finalists Fiorentina are also in action against Sassuolo earlier in the day.

Out-of-form Parma, who have slipped to ninth in the standings, play host to Sampdoria.

Seventh-placed Lazio are at home to Hellas Verona, with both teams level on 52 points.

Bologna, third from bottom, are on the road against Genoa, while fellow strugglers Udinese and Livorno square-off at the Stadio Comunale Friuli.