Serie A Preview: Juventus v Cagliari

Antonio Conte's charges have already clinched a third straight Scudetto thanks to a dominant showing in the Italian top flight this year, losing just two league games.

Even an impressive campaign from second-placed Roma has not been enough to derail Juve's domestic dominance.

Victory for Roma this weekend would see them gain more points than Juve did in their title-winning season last year - a sign of how unrelenting the Turin club have been as they sit on the verge of surpassing the 100-point mark.

They have already broken the Serie A points record this term and being able to surpass the 100-point mark would go some way to make up for the disappointment of failing to reach the Coppa Italia and UEFA Europa League finals.

It could prove to be Conte's final game in charge, with the former Italy international having hinted at a desire for new challenges as his stock continues to rise.

"There will be clarity over my position at Juventus over the next few days," he told Sky Sport Italia after Sunday's 1-0 win over Roma.

"I generally don't agree with a sabbatical, but if there was a unity of ideas to leave with great affection and respect, then I would evaluate other projects that intrigue me."

Not since Inter won five titles in a row at the end of the last decade have one side been so dominant in Serie A and, even if Cagliari are able to stop Juve reaching a triple-digit points tally, it will change next to nothing in terms of their respective campaigns.

That said, it would represent a major scalp for Ivo Pulga's men after what has been a disappointing season that only saw them make certain of their top-flight status in recent weeks.

Following the return of Pulga as Diego Lopez's replacement in April, Cagliari produced a reasonable response, taking seven points from their first four games, but appear to have eased off of late - losing their last two outings.