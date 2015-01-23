Serie A Preview: Juventus v Chievo

Massimiliano Allegri's men host Chievo on Sunday, with Roma set to visit Fiorentina later in the day.

With that in mind, defending champions Juve will be eager to increase the pressure on Roma and Llorente knows the importance of sustaining momentum after three wins in a row in all competitions.

"Five points don't mean a thing," he told Sky Italia this week. "Roma are a great team, we know they want to win the Scudetto and we can't allow ourselves to ease off.

"We must keep working hard in order to give 100 per cent in every game and show our desire to taste further success."

Llorente has lost his place in the Juve starting XI to Alvaro Morata in the last two matches - wins against Verona in the Coppa Italia and the league - but says the level of depth in the squad is crucial.

"Everyone is important in this team," he continued. "Alvaro possesses great qualities and can become a fine player. He just needs to knuckle down and keep doing what he’s doing.

"It was a useful breather for me because the most important moment of the season is on its way.

"Your body reacts better when you rest and that will be fundamental for the next game."

Llorente has managed just four Serie A goals so far this term, but scored 11 of his 16 last season after the turn of the year and is targeting a repeat performance.

"I hope I can do it again, it's my aim to reach those figures," he added. "I haven't scored many so far, but I've been involved in plenty of moves that have led to goals.

"Scoring is obviously important for a striker, but the team winning is even more crucial."

Chievo have endured a difficult season so far and, while results have improved since picking up one win from their first 10 matches, they remain just two points above the relegation zone.

Andrea Barzagli (foot) is nearing a return for Juve after steadily increasing his workload during the week, while Andrea Pirlo is a doubt after coming down with flu-like symptoms on Thursday.