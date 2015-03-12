Serie A Preview: Palermo v Juventus

Giuseppe Iachini's side are unbeaten in their last 10 clashes at Stadio Renzo Barbera, a run highlighted by a 3-1 success against Napoli last month.

So Juve, already 11 points clear of the second-placed Roma as they hunt a fourth successive title, will not be taking anything for granted on Saturday.

A rare defeat - in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final to Fiorentina last week - may have been the wake-up call Massimiliano Allegri's side required.

They responded with a 1-0 success against Sassuolo but it was hard-fought - Paul Pogba not scoring the winner until the 82nd minute.

Pogba is suspended for this clash and Simone Pepe - who assisted the Frenchman for his goal - is expecting a tough battle.

"We need to keep our focus," Pepe told Sky Sport Italia.

"Palermo have gone a long time without losing a home game and we must try to stretch our advantage over Roma."

Pepe, who has battled a string of injuries over the past two-and-a-half years, said he is back to full fitness and is eyeing an increased run in the first team.

"I've been training for eight months and feel good," he added.

"My legs are getting back to what they were before and I'm ready, as all the others are, to make my contribution."

Juve have drawn their last three away matches in Serie A. In addition to Pogba's absence, they could be without Andrea Pirlo (calf) again.

They will also be mindful of their last-16 UEFA Champions League tie, which concludes next week. Juventus go to Borussia Dortmund leading 2-1.

Palermo's excellent home form sees them 10th in the table but have failed to win since upsetting Rafael Benitez's side.

Consecutive 0-0 draws against Empoli and Cesena will have them hungry for goals and Argentina striker Paulo Dybala may be the man to provide them.

Dybala has scored 12 Serie A goals this season, leaving him fifth in the scoring charts, just three strikes adrift of Inter's Mauro Icardi and Juve's Carlos Tevez.

Juventus have won their last five matches against Palermo, not conceding in the process.

Palermo's last success was in February 2011 in a season where they did the double over the Italian giants.

Arturo Vidal and Fernando Llorente scored the goals in Juve's 2-0 Serie A win earlier this season.