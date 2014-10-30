Serie A Preview: Parma v Inter

Donadoni's men have slumped to the foot of Serie A after taking just three points from a possible 27 this season, with the former Italy boss reported to be on borrowed time.

After their 3-1 defeat to Sassuolo on Saturday, president Tommaso Ghirardi hinted that Donadoni's reign could come to an end with further losses against Torino and Inter.

"The next two games will be very important," explained Ghirardi, with a reversal at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino making this weekend's fixture even more crucial.

And Parma face an Inter side who are on the up, with a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions underlining their new-found confidence.

However, Donadoni is not concerned by the visit of Walter Mazzarri's men and believes his squad have the battling capabilities to turn their season around.

"I have guys who are used to fighting and need to deal with this situation," the 51-year-old told Rao Radio.

"It isn't easy but character and personality are the attributes we need."

Mazzarri has also had to deal with speculation around his position lately, amid the furore surrounding the resignation of long-serving honorary president Massimo Moratti last week.

With his departure reported to be linked with his displeasure at Inter's performances, the club has also had to deal with further controversy surrounding derogatory remarks made by Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero about Inter owner Erick Thohir.

Furthermore, despite having lost just once this month, sections of the home crowd were vocal in their criticism of Inter during their narrow victory against Sampdoria on Wednesday.

But, after seeing Mauro Icardi's goal ensure a second consecutive league triumph in midweek, Mazzarri declared his pleasure at the squad's morale and togetherness.

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but I prefer to let my team and our points tally do the talking," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"We're happy with how the lads are playing. This is a united group made up of good men. This team feels truly mine.

"I'm sure the players will continue to do me proud."

Inter continue to be dogged by injury problems with Fredy Guarin (thigh) and Yuto Nagatomo (calf) likely to miss out, while the game looks set to come too soon for Pablo Daniel Osvaldo (thigh), and Jonathan (calf) is also sidelined.

Cristobal Jorquera remains ruled out for Donadoni's side with a thigh strain.