Serie A Preview: Roma still dreaming of title

Roma are eight points adrift of league leaders Juventus with six matches remaining after last weekend's 3-1 triumph at Cagliari.

The Rome-based outfit have won six games in succession, scoring 16 goals in the process.

Juve, who are away to Udinese on Monday, are in the box seat to claim a third consecutive Scudetto crown but Garcia is still dreaming of silverware ahead of Roma's clash with Atlanta at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

"We are advancing, step by step, so we can stun our opponents," said Roma coach Garcia, who will be without striker Mattia Destro following his ban for punching Cagliari's Davide Astori.

Roma and Juventus go head-to-head on May 9; a match that could determine the title.

Third-placed Napoli will be keeping a close eye on proceedings over the weekend.

Rafael Benitez's men were beaten 1-0 by high-flying Parma to slip 12 points adrift of Roma in the race for second spot.

Napoli must overcome Lazio on Sunday if they are to stand any chance of finishing in the top two.

Elsewhere over the weekend, 11th-placed AC Milan could rise as high as seventh in the standings if they emerge victorious at home to cellar dwellers Catania on Sunday.

Milan are in the midst of a three-game winning streak, their first such run in Serie A this season, following wins over Genoa, Chievo and Fiorentina.

The Italian giants could end the weekend in seventh spot if results go their way, and could be just two points outside the Europa League places.

Fourth-placed Fiorentina are also in action on Sunday, travelling to Hellas Verona, who ended their six-game winless run at home last weekend.

Inter Milan, linked with a move for former coach Roberto Mancini, can consolidate fifth position with victory at Sampdoria.

In other fixtures, Cagliari will begin life without sacked boss Diego Lopez when they make the trip to second-bottom Sassuolo on Saturday.

Relegation-threatened Bologna welcome Roberto Donadoni's Parma to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Livorno and Chievo do battle in a bottom-of-the-table clash at the Stadio Armando Picchi on Sunday, while Torino - led by the league's joint-top scorer Ciro Immobile (18) - entertain Genoa.