Serie A Preview: Roma v Inter

Roma already hold a victory over Inter this season, a loss that was the Milan club's sole reverse on home ground this season.

Rudi Garcia's men turned in a stunning performance at San Siro back in October when they ran out 3-0 winners thanks to a brace from talisman Francesco Totti and an Alessandro Florenzi strike - all scored in the first half.

Since then, Roma have been overhauled by Juventus at the top but they lie second and are comfortably in the UEFA Champions League places.

If Roma complete a league double over Walter Mazzarri's side, it will put them six points behind Juventus and having lost just one solitary game all season, they will feel that they can mount a serious challenge to claim their first Scudetto since the 2000-01 season.

Roma will go into the game full of confidence, having won five of their last six games.

Their recent record in games against Inter is very impressive. They are unbeaten in five overall, and have not tasted defeat at the Stadio Olimpico against Inter in four outings.

Even more daunting for the visitors is Roma's phenomenal home record this season. They have won 10 and drawn two of their 12 home outings in Serie A, conceding a paltry two goals and winning their last five.

Inter are on a three-match unbeaten run of their own but stuttered to a draw at home to struggling Cagliari last time out.

It leaves Mazzarri's men fifth in the table, five points behind Fiorentina in fourth, and they will need a win with Verona and Parma lurking just behind.

Recent away form does not make for pleasant reading for Inter fans. They have lost four of their previous five on the road in the league, although before that run, they had not tasted defeat on their travels all season.

Mazzarri will be heartened with the superb 2-1 win at Fiorentina in their last away game though, and could have Hernanes back for the trip to Rome after the Brazilian midfielder missed out against Cagliari through injury.

For Garcia's men, Totti missed the win at Bologna through bruising and this game may come too soon for Roma's captain, while Florenzi was taken off with a twisted ankle and is a doubt.