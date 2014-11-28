Serie A Preview: Roma v Inter

Mancini has shunned the three-man defence favoured by predecessor Walter Mazzarri in favour of fielding an extra man at the back.

Campagnaro has made just one league appearance for the San Siro outfit this season, but came on to replace the injured Yuto Nagatomo during Inter's 2-1 UEFA Europa League victory over Dnipro on Thursday.

And Nagatomo's potential lay-off could open the door for Campagnaro to force his way into Mancini's first-team plans

"I've only made three appearances so far, two in the Europa League and one in Serie A," he told Sky Sport 24. "I hope things start improving now.

"I need to be in peak physical condition to rediscover my best form.

"Will I start against Roma? Without Nagatomo, I'll have more of a chance, but there are other players too and it's down to the coach to decide."

The 34-year-old Argentin traditionally occupies a central defensive role, but is open to switching to full-back if it means more game time.

"The coach is experimenting with me on the right, so I'm trying to adapt after so long as a centre-back," he added. "It's different tactically and I have to run more, but I've played there for the national team.

"I need to work hard in training to make a big contribution."

Inter currently sit ninth in the Italian top flight following a 1-1 draw against city rivals Milan, but Campagro is looking forward to the test against second-placed Roma and added: "The match against Roma can tell us what level we're at, but there is a long way to go in the league."

While Mancini continues to shuffle his defensive pack, Rudi Garcia is trying to patch together his own back line and rebuild morale after a midweek 1-1 draw against CSKA Moscow in the UEFA Champions League.

Vasilis Torosidis (calf) is the latest to pay a visit to the Roma treatment room, meaning Alessandro Florenzi may have to reprise his role at right-back having deputised on Tuesday.

Inter are currently on a sorry run of form against Roma - three points adrift of current league leaders Juventus - having not beaten the men from the Italian capital since a Coppa Italia semi-final clash in 2011.

Inter have not won this fixture away from home in the league since 2008, and Mancini would surely be happy with a repeat of the last meeting in March when the Milan outfit earned a goalless draw at Stadio Olimpico.