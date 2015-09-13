Serie A Review: Dream debut for Matri, Sarri frustrated on Empoli return

Alessandro Matri enjoyed a dream debut for Lazio as his double got Stefano Pioli's side back to winning ways against Udinese.

In the torrential rain of the capital, Matri led the line in place of the injured Miroslav Klose and the former Milan striker opened his account midway through the second half, rifling into the roof of the net after Felipe Anderson's cut-back.

And Matri sealed three points for Lazio as he pounced on Orestis Karnezis' parry to fire home from close range, helping to put a 4-0 humbling at the hands of Chievo before the international break to bed.

In a day of 2-2 draws, Napoli twice came from behind to force a point away to Empoli, who took the lead after just three minutes thanks to Riccardo Saponara's composed finish.

Lorenzo Insigne's stunning curled effort restored parity just four minutes later but Empoli were back in front before the 20-minute mark, Saponara again leaving the Napoli defence flat-footed before squaring for Manuel Pucciarelli to score.

However, Maurizio Sarri was ensured a share of the spoils against his old club as Allan turned home following good work from Marek Hamsik and Manolo Gabbiadini, and only the inside of the post prevented Hamsik from winning the game in the final minute.

Sassuolo's perfect start to the season was ended by a thrilling draw with Atalanta, meanwhile, with four first-half goals, two red cards and two missed penalties capping a feisty encounter in Reggio Emilia.

Nicola Sansone's spot-kick was saved before Mauricio Pinilla's brilliant bicycle kick put Atalanta ahead, and the Chilean restored their lead after Francesco Magnanelli rifled in an equaliser.

But Antonio Floro Flores' fine strike from distance levelled matters before Pinilla and Sime Vrsaljko were sent off for two yellows in the second half and Maxi Moralez missed a late Atalanta spot kick.

Torino's trip to Verona and Palermo's home fixture with Carpi also ended 2-2, Uros Djurdjevic striking two minutes from time to deny Carpi a first Serie A win.

Sampdoria against Bologna was postponed until Monday after severe weather warnings.