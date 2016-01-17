Serie A Review: Juve extend winning run with easy victory

Juventus extended their Serie A winning streak to 10 matches with a crushing 4-0 win away to 10-man Udinese.

Paulo Dybala struck twice with Sami Khedira and Alex Sandro also finding the net as Massimo Allegri's team closed the gap on league leaders Napoli to just two points.

Dybala has now hit six goals in eight domestic matches for Juve, who are seeking a fifth consecutive Scudetto, although Juve's task was simplified by Danilo's 25th minute red card.

Juve's win spoiled the party for Udinese, who were celebrating the official unveiling of their revamped Friuli stadium.

AC Milan defied their recent poor record against Fiorentina after Carlos Bacca and Kevin-Prince Boateng struck in a 2-0 win.

Bacca eased pressure on under-fire Milan coach Sinisa Mihajlovic with a fourth minute goal and Boateng came off the bench late in the game to score on his second debut for the club.

Roma missed the chance to gain ground on Fiorentina by dropping two points at home to Serie A's bottom club Verona, Giampaolo Pazzini's penalty cancelling out Radja Nainggolan's opener in a 1-1 draw.

Genoa leapfrogged relegation rivals Palermo after a crushing 4-0 home win over the Rosanero, who had Sinisa Andelkovic sent off with the score at 1-0.

Carpi gave their survival hopes a boost with a 2-1 home win against Sampdoria despite Riccardo Gagliolo's late red card, Jerry Mbakogu's 55th minute penalty settling the match.

Lazio fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Bologna after Adam Masina's red card for La Dotta and mid-table sides Chievo and Empoli played out a 1-1 draw.