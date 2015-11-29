Serie A Review: Juve revival continues as Roma stutter

Serie A champions Juventus appear well on course to challenge for a fifth consecutive Scudetto after easing to a 3-0 win over Palermo on Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri's men arrived at the Stadio Renzo Barbera unbeaten in five matches following a rocky start to their defence but left with maximum points courtesy of a clinical second-half display.

Former Palermo favourite Paulo Dybala assisted Mario Mandzukic's opener shortly before the hour with Stefano Sturaro and Simone Zaza on target in the latter stages as Juve moved fifth.

Earlier in the day, Atalanta compounded a miserable week for Roma, winning 2-0 in an ill-tempered encounter at the Stadio Olimpico.

Rudi Garcia's side were thrashed 6-1 by Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek and the French coach, who was booed loudly by the home fans prior to kick-off, now finds himself under huge pressure.

Edin Dzeko spurned two first-half chances before Atalanta led through a fine curled effort from Alejandro Gomez - the Argentine then brought down by Maicon with eight minutes remaining, allowing German Denis to double the lead from the spot.

Maicon was given a straight red card to make matters worse for Roma, with Guglielmo Stendardo and Alberto Grassi's late dismissals mattering little.

City rivals Lazio were beaten 1-0 away to Empoli, Lorenzo Tonelli heading home Leandro Paredes' cross in the fifth minute as Marco Giampaolo's side increased the pressure on Lazio boss Stefano Pioli.

Frosinone survived a Verona fightback to move out of the bottom three with a 3-2 victory at Stadio Matusa.

Daniel Ciofani's 22nd-minute penalty put the home side ahead after Rafael had been sent off, before the 30-year-old doubled his tally just before the break with a well-placed header.

Federico Dionisi made it three just after half-time and, despite a Federico Viviani free-kick and a Vangelis Moras header, Frosinone held on for the win.

Udinese triumphed by the same scoreline to move above Chievo in the table thanks to two goals from Cyril Thereau.

Alberto Paloschi put Chievo ahead on 26 minutes but a Nicolas Frey own goal and Thereau's close-range finish had the visitors in front, before Roberto Inglese's superb strike levelled the match in the 72nd minute.

Substitute Antonio Di Natale gifted Thereau the chance for his second with 10 minutes to play, however, and the French striker made no mistake in securing maximum points.

Cristian Zaccardo scored a late goal to give struggling Carpi a vital 2-1 win away to Genoa, who had Leonardo Pavoletti sent off after just six minutes.