Serie A Review: Juventus edge closer to title, Roma and Napoli stutter

Juventus moved closer to their fifth consecutive Serie A title with a convincing 4-0 win at home against Palermo on Sunday.

Goals from Sami Khedira, Paul Pogba, Juan Cuadrado and Simone Padoin ensured that Juve took advantage of second-placed Napoli's defeat at Inter to move nine points clear with five games left in the season.

Khedira opened the scoring with a well-taken volley in the first half, before Pogba's far post tap-in gave breathing room for the home side with just under 20 minutes left.

Cuadrado increased the margin three minutes later, finishing a solo run with a fierce shot that Stefano Sorrentino could only parry into the top left corner, before Padoin's composed finish completed the rout in Turin.

Luciano Spalletti was forced to deny rumours of a fight in the tunnel between Francesco Totti and himself as Roma dropped points at Atalanta after surrendering a two-goal lead.

Marco D'Alessandro replied swiftly for Atalanta following goals from Roma's Lucas Digne and Radja Nainggolan, before former Roma man Marco Borriello came back to haunt the visitors with a brace thanks to goals either side of half-time.

Substitute Francesco Totti ensured Roma did not leave empty handed with a late equaliser, though their third-place cushion has been reduced to four points due to Inter's win on Saturday.

Cristian Brocchi enjoyed a winning start to his role as Milan coach following Sinisa Mihajlovic's sacking after picking up a 1-0 win at Sampdoria.

Carlos Bacca provided the solitary moment of quality with less than 20 minutes left as he struck a low shot inside the far post to ensure the visitors left with maximum points. Sampdoria remain just six points above the drop zone as Vincenzo Montella's men continue to struggle.

Fiorentina kept up their seven-point gap over sixth-place Milan with a 3-1 home win against Sassuolo.

Domenico Berardi cancelled out Gonzalo Rodriguez's opener but Fiorentina retook the lead two minutes later through Josip Ilicic, before Sassuolo goalkeeper Andrea Consigli provided the hosts with their third courtesy of a comical own goal.

Simone Inzaghi continued his winning start as Lazio coach as they defeated Empoli 2-0 at the Stadio Olimpico thanks to a Antonio Candreva penalty and a goal from Ogenyi Onazi.

Alessandro Frara was the hero for Frosinone as they responded to Carpi's 4-1 win over Genoa with a much needed 2-1 victory at bottom-placed Hellas Verona.

Meanwhile, Felipe and Riccardo Meggiorini were shown late red cards for Udinese and Chievo respectively as they played out a 0-0 draw at the Stadio Friuli.