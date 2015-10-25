Serie A review: Roma go top as Juventus, Milan win

Roma have recorded a 2-1 win over Fiorentina to go top of the Serie A table, while Juventus and Milan also earned much-needed wins.

Rudi Garcia's men made a strong start to the game at the Stadio Artemio Franchi as Mohamed Salah opened the scoring after just six minutes against his former team.

Gervinho doubled Roma's lead in the 34th minute, receiving the ball from Alessandro Florenzi before coolly slotting home.

Salah was controversially sent off in the 87th minute after receiving two yellow cards within the space of 10 seconds, before Khouma Babacar netted to make it 2-1 well into stoppage time.

Gonzalo Higuain fired Napoli to a 1-0 win over Chievo to send his team second, two points behind Roma.

Fiorentina meanwhile dropped to third, level on 18 points with Napoli, Inter and Lazio, who proved to be too strong for Torino, as goals from Senad Lulic and Felipe Anderson's brace saw them cruise to a 3-0 win.

Elsewhere, Juventus returned to winning ways after draws against Inter and Borussia Monchengladbach in their previous two matches, beating Atalanta 2-0.

Paulo Dybala broke the deadlock two minutes before the half-hour mark, slotting home after being set up by Paul Pogba.

The Argentine attacker turned provider after the break as he teed up Mario Mandzukic to make it 2-0.

Rafael Toloi was dismissed in the closing stages of the game, while Pogba missed a spot kick in Turin.

Milan bagged the full three points following a hard-fought win over Sassuolo.

The hosts received a major boost when referee Gianluca Rocchi sent off Andrea Consigli and awarded them a penalty, which was duly converted by Carlos Bacca.

Nevertheless, Domenico Berardi levelled the scoring after the break when he beat 16-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with a fine free-kick.

Luiz Adriano netted a vital goal with just five minutes remaining on the clock to help Sinisa Mihajlovic's men to victory.

Sampdoria also earned three points following a 4-1 win over Verona, with Luis Muriel, Ervin Zukanovic, Roberto Soriano and Eder all finding the net before Artur Ionita pegged one back.

Finally, a single Francesco Lodi strike was enough for Udinese to see off Frosinone at home.