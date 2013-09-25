Serie A Wrap: Roma maintain perfect start

Second-half goals from Mehdi Benatia and Gervinho handed Roma their fifth straight win - the first time the club has achieved such a feat at the start of a season in their history.

Rudi Garcia's side are now two points clear at the top of the table after Napoli were held 1-1 at home by lowly Sassuolo.

Blerim Dzemaili gave Rafael Benitez's side the lead after 14 minutes, but Simone Zaza equalised six minutes later, meaning Napoli's 100 per cent record was ended by a newly promoted team that had failed to pick up a single point before their trip to the Stadio San Paolo.

Champions Juventus took advantage of the fact Inter and Fiorentina meet each other on Thursday to move up to third in the table with a 2-1 win at Chievo.

Cyril Thereau put Giuseppe Sannino's side in front after 28 minutes, but Fabio Quagliarella equalised immediately after the break before Alessandro Bernardini put through his own net in the 65th minute to hand Juve the win.

Lazio edged up to sixth thanks to a 3-1 home win over 10-man Catania.

Ederson gave the Rome club a perfect start inside four minutes, only to see Pablo Barrientos equalise shortly before the half-hour mark.

Senad Lulic gave the hosts the advantage once more six minutes before the break, and Catania's job was made harder when Giuseppe Bellusci was dismissed for a second bookable offence on the hour.

And substitue Hernanes rounded off the scoring in the final minute to condemn Catania to their fourth defeat in five outings this term.

Elsewhere, there was late drama in Bologna as Milan scored twice in the final two minutes to rescue a 3-3 draw.

Andrea Poli had given the visitors the lead in the 12th minute but the teams went in level at the break after Diego Laxalt's goal 20 minutes later.

Laxalt got a second seven minutes after half time before Jonathan Cristaldo looked to have put the game beyond Milan just after the hour mark.

But the visitors had other ideas, Robinho finding the net with a minute to go before Ignazio Abate's equaliser in stoppage time capped a dramatic second period.

Parma were also involved in a high-scoring affair as they ran out 4-3 winners at home to Atalanta.

Djamel Mesbah put the home side in front after 19 minutes, only for Giacomo Bonaventura to level matters a minute later.

Marco Parolo on 28 minutes and Aleandro Rosi on 35 then gave Parma a two-goal lead before Parolo bagged his second five minutes before half time to put the home side in total control.

German Denis pulled a goal back a minute before the break and Atalanta were given further hope when Amauri was dismissed on 52 minutes for a professional foul.

Marko Livaja's strike 11 minutes from time set up a nervy finish, but Parma held on to condemn Atalanta to their third successive defeat.

Torino moved up to eighth after a 2-2 home draw with Hellas Verona.

Alessio Cerci put Torino ahead from the penalty spot nine minutes before the break but Juanito sent the sides in level with a goal in the 44th minute.

Cerci doubled his tally on 52 minutes but Jorginho's penalty 15 minutes later ensured the points were shared.

Meanwhile, Cagliari's winless streak was extended to four games with a 1-1 draw at seventh placed Livorno.

Andrea Luci put Livorno ahead midway through the first half before Victor Ibarbo's equaliser in the 53rd minute secured Cagliari's third successive draw.