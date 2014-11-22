Serie A Wrap: Top two both victorious on road

Reigning champions Juve began the day three points clear of their nearest title rivals at the summit, before Roma's 2-1 win at Atalanta brought them momentarily level with Massimiliano Allegri's men.

Juventus responded in style, however, running out comfortable 3-0 winners at Lazio to restore their lead at the top.

Paul Pogba struck the first blow midway through the first half following a swift counter-attack, and Carlos Tevez doubled their advantage 10 minutes into the second period.

Pogba tucked home the third in the 64th minute and although Juve had Simone Padoin sent off for a second caution 20 minutes from time, they saw out a comfortable victory and extended their unbeaten run against Lazio in the league to 20 matches.

By contrast, Roma had to overcome a stiff challenge to see off Atalanta in Bergamo.

The home side made a flying start when Maximiliano Moralez lashed Cristian Raimondi's cut-back in off the underside of the crossbar in the very first minute.

Adem Ljajic brought his side level midway through the first half as he cut back on his right foot and unleashed a shot which flew into the bottom-right hand corner from the edge of the box.

And the turnaround was complete three minutes prior to the interval, Ljajic turning provider to set up Radja Nainggolan to sweep the ball home from 16 yards.