Sessegnon and Yacob return for West Brom
West Brom head coach Pepe Mel has been handed a double injury boost with the return of Stephane Sessegnon and Claudio Yacob.
Sessegnon has overcome a groin problem, while Yacob is back in contention to feature following a hamstring injury.
Both players have returned to training ahead of this weekend's meeting with Manchester United, but defender Billy Jones is unlikely to feature until April due to a hamstring tear.
"Stephane Sessegnon and Claudio Yacob are both in contention for Saturday's home date with Manchester United," read a statement on West Brom's official website.
"Sessegnon was left out of the last match against Fulham as a precaution after being sidelined for six weeks with a groin problem.
"Yacob also missed the 1-1 draw after suffering a hamstring problem against Chelsea, but both players will be involved in full training this week.
"Jones limped out of the Fulham game with a hamstring tear, an injury which usually sidelines a player for at least a month."
West Brom have still yet to win under Mel, who was appointed as the successor to Steve Clarke on January 9.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.