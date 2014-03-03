Sessegnon and Yacob return for West Brom

Sessegnon has overcome a groin problem, while Yacob is back in contention to feature following a hamstring injury.

Both players have returned to training ahead of this weekend's meeting with Manchester United, but defender Billy Jones is unlikely to feature until April due to a hamstring tear.

"Stephane Sessegnon and Claudio Yacob are both in contention for Saturday's home date with Manchester United," read a statement on West Brom's official website.

"Sessegnon was left out of the last match against Fulham as a precaution after being sidelined for six weeks with a groin problem.

"Yacob also missed the 1-1 draw after suffering a hamstring problem against Chelsea, but both players will be involved in full training this week.

"Jones limped out of the Fulham game with a hamstring tear, an injury which usually sidelines a player for at least a month."

West Brom have still yet to win under Mel, who was appointed as the successor to Steve Clarke on January 9.