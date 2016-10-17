Set-pieces can make the difference for United, says Blind

Daley Blind thinks set-pieces could make the difference in Manchester United's bid to beat Liverpool at Anfield.

The Netherlands international is set for his sixth meeting with the Reds, having only suffered defeat in one of his previous five appearances in matches between the fierce rivals.

Blind is aware of the fixture's importance to United and Liverpool supporters and hopes the height of Jose Mourinho's men can give them the advantage in the Premier League showdown on Monday.

"We have a lot of height in the box and we must use that," Blind said to MUTV.

"Top-level football games are close and they can be decided with small details - set-pieces are one of them and it is an opportunity for us to score a goal.

"Games like this are played with a lot of emotion but, just like every game, we go into this to win.

"What is important is the result and we will try to get that.

"These are the games you live for when you are young, growing up wanting to be a footballer.

"It will be a tough game - we will have to play well but so will they."

United are three points behind Liverpool going into the game and were the last team to beat Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield in the Premier League back in January - the hosts are unbeaten in 10 since then.