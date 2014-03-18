Settled Garcia ready to shine for Man City

Garcia arrived at the Etihad Stadium in August 2012 but struggled during his first season in England to reproduce the form that convinced Roberto Mancini to pay a reported fee of around £16 million for his services.

The Spaniard has made only eight Premier League starts this term under Manuel Pellegrini, the last coming against Hull City at the weekend, but has featured more frequently in cup competitions and is confident he can make an impact as the season draws to a close.

"At the beginning it was difficult, but now I can speak a little bit with my friends," he explained.

"When you feel good off the pitch, you feel better on it. Maybe this season after Christmas I have done my job better.

"When you play regularly, you can show your quality, and the most important thing for me is to win three points and keep working for the Premier League title.

"Maybe six months ago, 10 months ago, people maybe didn't say anything good to me and now I try to do my job.

"Now maybe the fans are happier with me, but I just try to do my job.

"I feel better now in the country, in the team and in the club."