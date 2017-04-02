Sevilla 0 Sporting Gijon 0: Sampaoli's men lose further ground in title race

Sevilla lost further ground in the race for the LaLiga title as they had to settle for a 0-0 draw with relegation-threatened Sporting Gijon at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday.

Jorge Sampaoli's men had collected just two points from their last three games and knew they could not afford to slip up again in order to keep their championship hopes alive.

There were early chances for the hosts as they went in search of their first win since March 2, but goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar did well to keep out Samir Nasri's low shot from inside the area and a long-range strike from Joaquin Correa.

Wissam Ben Yedder was next to test Cuellar in the closing stages of the first half with a dangerous attempt, before Vitolo was denied early in the second half.

Sampaoli brought on Stevan Jovetic after the break in an attempt to force a winner, but the Montenegro international was unable to deliver, first aiming straight at Cuellar before firing just wide late on.

This weekend's results mean Sevilla now sit fourth in the table, level on points with third-placed Atletico Madrid, but already seven points behind leaders Real Madrid, who take on Alaves later on Sunday.