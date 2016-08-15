Sevilla are angry with Barcelona defeat - Rico

Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico says his side are "angry" to have lost to Barcelona on Sunday, but insists they can still win the Supercopa de Espana.

Goals from Luis Suarez and Munir El Haddadi gave last season's double-winners a 2-0 victory in the first leg at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, putting them in control ahead of the return clash at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Rico was frustrated that Sevilla could not take their chances during a promising first-half display but remains confident that they can overturn the deficit.

"We're angry that we didn't get a positive result. In the first half we created a lot of chances but we were unable to score," he said.

"With the game under control, they got a chance and went ahead. Then everything went against us. It was hard to recover.

"We played toe-to-toe with all of Barcelona, in the second half they took their chances and we go away with this defeat. Maybe we missed a little bit of spark up front, and that final pass.

"I hope we win the next one. It's home and away, and we'll go there with all the hope in the world to put in a good performance and turn things around. It's not all lost."