Sevilla 'feeling the weight of fatigue' - Sampaoli

Following Sunday's 2-0 home defeat to Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana first leg, Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli lamented his side's already gruelling schedule.

Goals from Luis Suarez and Munir El Haddadi separated the two teams, but Barcelona could feel aggrieved they did not score more, continually penetrating in possession at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sampaoli was left frustrated by the ease of which Luis Enrique's side attacked in the transitional phase, as evidenced with the second goal when Munir ran into space unmarked and had time to pick his spot, following Lionel Messi's well-weighted pass forward in the 81st minute.

"We showed a lot of enthusiasm but we need to show more football than enthusiasm. Today we were inaccurate in passing. We will continue working to be strong," Sampaoli said.

"In the second half we ran more than we played. It activated the opponent's counter-attacks. These kinds of teams make you pay for mistakes. They deserved the victory."

Sevilla had a severely depleted squad for the first leg, with Daniel Carrico suspended, while key players in Michael Krohn-Dehli and Benoit Tremoulinas battle injury.

Following Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup loss to Real Madrid after extra time, captain Vicente Iborra was rested, with Wednesday's second leg at Camp Nou to be Sevilla's third match in eight days.

While the former Chile coach conceded the schedule has been tough on his side at this early stage of the season, he believes the three-time defending Europa League champions will bounce back.

"We're coming from 120 minutes against Real Madrid, and we have several casualties. The calendar has hurt us a bit, and we're feeling the weight of fatigue," he said.

"You have to evaluate everything very well. Hopefully [Wednesday] we will play a more dignified role."