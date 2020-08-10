Sevilla in focus as the LaLiga side prepare to take on Wolves in Europa League
By PA Staff
Wolves face Spanish side Sevilla in the last eight of the Europa League.
Here, the PA news agency focuses on the LaLiga club.
Form
Impressive, to say the least. Sevilla have come back from lockdown to go unbeaten in 11 matches. It was a run which secured them a fourth-placed finish in LaLiga and a place in next season’s Champions League.
Pedigree
Unrivalled. Sevilla have won the competition a record five times, twice in its previous guise as the UEFA Cup and three times in a row between 2014-16, including a 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
Manager
Julen Lopetegui was appointed head coach in June last year. The former goalkeeper was Spain boss for two years but was dismissed before the start of the 2018 World Cup following the announcement of his agreement to join Real Madrid. He lasted 138 days at the Bernabeu before being axed following a 5-1 defeat by Barcelona.
Star man
Munir El Haddadi is expected to return to the side and will worry the Wolves defence. Of the former Barcelona winger’s 10 goals so far this season, five have come in the Europa League.
