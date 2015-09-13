Sevilla keeper Beto facing up to six weeks out

Sevilla have been rocked by the news that goalkeeper Beto could be ruled out of action for up to six weeks.

The Portuguese has featured in all three of Sevilla's Liga fixtures so far this season, but will be unavailable for action in the coming weeks.

Beto landed awkwardly after contesting an aerial ball in the closing stages of his side's 1-1 draw with Levante on Friday.

Although he played on for the remainder of the game, Sevilla have revealed the extent of the injury in a statement on their official website.

"[Beto] has sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee, as reported by the club's medical staff after the tests performed on the goalkeeper on Sunday.

"The time for recovery is estimated by the doctors to be four to six weeks."

Sergio Rico, who made 21 top-flight appearances for the Andalusian outfit last season, will likely deputise for the Portugal international