Sevilla lived up to what people expect - Sampaoli

Jorge Sampaoli lauded Sevilla for their courage and bravery after they kicked off the LaLiga season with an entertaining 6-4 win over Espanyol.

In charge of his first league match, Sampaoli made a winning start as fans at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan were treated to a 10-goal thriller on Saturday.

Known for his high-tempo and attacking brand of football, Sampaoli and his team lived up the hype, twice coming from behind to see off Espanyol, with Luciano Vietto's brace inspiring the hosts.

Speaking afterwards, former Chile coach Sampaoli - who oversaw UEFA Super Cup and Supercopa de Espana defeats to Real Madrid and Barcelona - said Sevilla delivered in their responsibility to entertain supporters.

"Today we saw a team with courage and bravery, which attacked the 90 minutes playing high-tempo football," Sampaoli said.

"The plan of attack generated superiority, but Espanyol capitalised on our errors.

"The team lived up to what people expect. What I want is what vibrated fans in the stands.

"Against a team as tidy as Espanyol is very commendable what Sevilla produced. The number of goals had to do with all situations that were generated. "

Sampaoli added: "The idea is to transfer what people give us from the outside in. The enthusiasm of the public, who are excited all day to see the team, our responsibility is to give the show to the public."