Sevilla midfielder Mbia hoping for QPR return

The Cameroon international was sent out on loan after the Championship club were relegated from the top flight at the end of 2012-13.



Mbia, 27, said he was unsure what would happen, but has set his sights on a return to England at season's end.



"Yes, I want to return to QPR," he told Perform.



"After, can the leaders do anything for me to come back?



"I would see at the end of the season in Seville what will happen. And then I decide with my agent and the leaders of Seville which of course want to keep me from the beginning of the year."



Mbia is likely to be named in the Cameroon squad for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, with his nation drawn to face Brazil, Croatia and Mexico in Group A.



He hopes they can surprise in Brazil after falling in the group stages at the past four World Cups they have qualified for, including 2010.



"I think the African players who will represent their country in Brazil will be ready and able to do a great World Cup," Mbia said.



"They can also make surprises. For Cameroon, we are well prepared and I think we will do better than the last World Cup. There will be many surprises."



Mbia said it was a dream to play at a World Cup, especially one in a country with a proud football history like Brazil.



"Yes, very excited (to go to the World Cup). When you talk of Brazil, it's the King Pele. I will do a tribute to Eusebio," he said.



"We will talk about Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, and I think it's a dream. This is a dream for all young people to go to Brazil and play a World Cup in Brazil. It is beautiful, it's great."