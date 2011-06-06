Sevilla set to name Marcelino new coach

"Marcelino will be presented tomorrow at midday, God willing," Del Nido said at a news conference on Monday to introduce new full-back Coke, who has signed from promoted Rayo Vallecano.

"Tonight he [Marcelino] will arrive in Seville and he will have dinner with me and others," Del Nido added.

Marcelino said last week he was walking away from his contract with Sevilla's La Liga rivals Racing Santander, which runs until the end of next season, accusing Indian owner Ahsan Ali Syed of failing to honour his promises.

Racing have yet to officially announce Marcelino's departure.

Manzano led Sevilla to fifth place last term and a place in the Europa League, the continent's second-tier club competition, before Del Nido decided not to extend his contract.

Del Nido said the club's Mali striker Frederic Kanoute, who will be 34 in September, had had offers to play in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The club had also been approached about their Cameroon midfielder Ndri Romaric by two Turkish clubs and one English side, he added.

Italian and English clubs had asked about the possibility of buying Argentina winger Diego Perotti, but he was not for sale, Del Nido said.