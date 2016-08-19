Shakespeare joins Allardyce's England staff

Craig Shakespeare has been appointed England's first-team coach and will be alongside new manager Sam Allardyce for the Three Lions' first World Cup qualifier in Slovakia next month.

Shakespeare will combine the role with his existing job as assistant manager of Premier League champions Leicester City after committing to joining England's three-man management team along with Allardyce and Sammy Lee.

"This is a huge honour for me," Shakespeare told the Football Association's website.

"Anyone involved in football knows that representing your country is something special and this caps off a brilliant year.

"Leicester have been really good to me and I am sure the international experience I get from being alongside Sam and Sammy will add to my work at the club.

"We will have an elite group of players and a great facility in St George’s Park. I can’t wait to get started."

Allardyce said: "Craig will be a tremendous asset to England and I am grateful to Leicester for their help in making this happen.

"Sammy and I know him well and he will bring his own insight to what we are trying to do with the squad.

"Players respect him and his achievement this past season means we will be getting someone who has a strong winning mentality."

Last month Bayern Munich coach Paul Clement claimed he had rejected the opportunity to join Allardyce's team.