Shalulile: I want to win trophies at Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns’ new signing Peter Shalulile is relishing the chance to represent the club at the Caf Champions League competition.

The Namibia international joined the Brazilians from Highlands Park after signing a five-year contract with the reigning Absa Premiership champions.

Shalulile had an impressive campaign with the Lions of the North during the 2019-20 season after bagging 19 goals and assisting a further two from 39 appearances across all competitions.

The 26-year-old spent five years at Highlands after joining the club from Namibian club Tura Magic FC and managed 85 appearances, while scoring 29 goals and eight assists in the process.

However, Shalulile is determined to win trophies at ‘one of the best clubs’ in Africa and is looking forward to donning the Sundowns jersey.

‘I joined Sundowns because I think it’s one of the best clubs in Africa and I want to win trophies,’ Shalulile told his club’s official website.

‘It’s a platform for me to play in Africa with the Caf Champions League.’

Shalulile shared the Golden Boot award with Orlando Pirates star Gabadinho Mhango last season after bagging 16 goals in the Absa Premiership.