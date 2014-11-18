Shanghai SIPG unveil Eriksson as new coach

The former England manager had been heavily linked with the switch, and he is looking forward to continuing SIPG's climb up the CSL after ninth and fifth-place finishes in their first two top-flight seasons.

"I am very happy and very proud that it is finally official that we are here and I am going to be the head coach of this club," Eriksson told a news conference.

"I am looking forward to start work and looking forward to a new challenge."

During his 19-months in charge at R and F, the Swede guided them to sixth in his maiden season, before a third-place finish this year secured a place in next season's AFC Champions League.

However, achieving R and F's highest league finish was not enough to earn him a new contract, and last week it was announced he had left the club by mutual consent.