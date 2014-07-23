Shaqiri flattered by Juventus rumours

Shaqiri has struggled to hold down a starting place at Bayern since arriving from Basel in 2012, but shone for Switzerland when scoring a hat-trick against Honduras at the recent World Cup.

The playmaker, who can play on either flank or through the middle, has previously declared that a move to the Premier League "would be an option".

While he insists he remains content at Bayern, Shaqiri has left the door open for a possible exit, with Monaco and Liverpool among the other clubs reportedly interested in acquiring his services.

Speaking to Tuttosport, the 22 year-old said: "I'm having holidays and I don't know what will happen.

"The only sure thing is that I have a deal until 2016 with Bayern. We will see in a short time.

"Juve? I don't know if there are contacts with them or with Liverpool and Monaco.

"Surely Juve could be a good option, they are a big club, who wouldn't like to play there?

"I'm a Bayern player but I wouldn't see the Bianconeri as a step backward for my career."