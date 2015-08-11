Shaqiri thrilled to complete Stoke move

Xherdan Shaqiri is excited at the prospect of playing in the Premier League after securing a long-awaited move to Stoke City.

Stoke paid Inter a club-record £12million for Shaqiri, who has agreed terms on a five-year deal at the Britannia Stadium.

Back in July, stoke manager Mark Hughes suggested that a move for the 23-year-old was looking less likely, but upon his arrival Shaqiri was delighted to finalise the transfer.

"I am very happy, and incredibly excited that this transfer to Stoke City has finally happened," he said.

"Over the past three days I have met great people at the club and witnessed the wonderful atmosphere at the Britannia Stadium on Sunday [against Liverpool]. That experience was overwhelming.

"My special thanks go to the manager, Mark Hughes, chief executive Tony Scholes and [technical director] Mark Cartwright for their work in helping to make this deal happen over the past few months.

"I sincerely appreciate it so much, and will give my utmost to pay them and the supporters back on the pitch over the coming months and years.

"I can't wait to meet my new team-mates and make my debut for the club. It feels great to finally be a Potter!"

Shaqiri could make his Stoke bow at Tottenham on Saturday.