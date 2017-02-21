Shaun Goater leads Ilkeston to first win in four months

Shaun Goater led Ilkeston Town to a 1-0 victory over Sutton Coldfield on his debut as the club's manager on Saturday.

The former Manchester City goal machine (103 strikes in 212 games) was appointed boss of the Derbyshire-based outfit on Friday as a replacement for Paul Holland, who stepped down with the team in deep trouble.

Ilkeston had lost 15 of their previous 17 league games in the Evo-Stik NPL Premier Division, leaving them second-bottom of the table and ten points adrift of safety.

And Goater, who has taken on his first managerial job in England, made an instant impact by leading his team to a 1-0 win against their fellow strugglers.

“I hope the whole town and the fans buy into what we are trying to do here and all get right behind the players,” Goater told the club's official website.

“I cannot stress too much the vital part the fans can play as we strive for points.

“My job is to get the technical and tactical situations right. So come down to the NMG in numbers and let’s make something happen.”

In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com