"Wenger Out" banner spotted at anti-Trump rally

The majority of those present at Monday's anti-Donald Trump rally in London were protesting against the US President's proposed state visit to the UK, but Arsene Wenger was the focus of one demonstrator's placard.

The Frenchman, whose contract at the Emirates expires this summer, has come under increasing pressure following Arsenal's 5-1 thrashing by Bayern Munich last week.

And Wenger couldn't even escape criticism on the same night he guided his team to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 defeat of Sutton United.

We’ll leave you to decide who needs to step down first.

Here is a #WengerOut banner at a trump protest pic.twitter.com/wuzNhK143t

— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal49News) February 20, 2017

