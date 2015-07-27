Shaun Wright-Phillips joins brother Bradley at Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls have completed the signing of former England international Shaun Wright-Phillips, who joins brother Bradley at the club.

Wright-Phillips was released by QPR at the end of last season having made just five Premier League starts over the last two campaigns.

The 33-year-old winger will be available for the Red Bulls' clash with Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

"We are pleased to add Shaun to our club," said Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch. "Shaun has performed at the highest levels of the game for his entire career, in the Premier League and on the international level, and brings a wealth of talent and experience.

"He has been training here and we have seen his professionalism day in and day out.

"We think he is a tremendous addition both on the field and as a veteran presence in our locker room."

Wright-Phillips, who won 36 international caps, last played with his sibling during his first stint at Manchester City in 2004.

Bradley Wright-Phillips won the MLS Golden Boot last year and was also named the Red Bulls' Player of the Year.