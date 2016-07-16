Shaw raring to go after injury woe

Luke Shaw is focusing on enjoying the new season with Manchester United after missing the majority of 2015-16 with a serious injury.

The left-back, who joined United from Southampton two years ago, suffered a broken leg in a Champions League clash against PSV in mid-September and was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

But, after completing his recovery, the 21-year-old is looking forward to a fresh campaign as United - led by Jose Mourinho for the first time - take on Wigan Athletic in a friendly on Saturday.

"It feels really good," Shaw told MUTV. "I think in the last couple of weeks we've been training really hard and everyone's looking forward to the game, and of course I am as well.

"It was a really tough last eight or nine months until I got out on the training pitch and ever since then I haven't looked back. From now on I'm just going to look forward and carry on doing what I did last year from the start.

"Everyone helped from the club and from outside the club. My family and friends played a massive part in it. Obviously I have said it before, but here's a big thank you to the staff here who have looked after me really well and have got me back on the pitch."

Former Chelsea boss Mourinho was appointed following the departure of Louis van Gaal at the end of last season, and Shaw says training under the Portuguese has been a positive experience so far.

"It's been really good, enjoyable," he said. "He has a lot of different exercises, the training that we're doing is sort of working on how we're going to be playing.

"Everything is enjoyable and fun but at the same time it's tactical so we know what we need to do."