Shaw 'so happy' with injury progress

Luke Shaw is able to put weight on his broken right leg, the Manchester United defender has revealed on social media.

The 20-year-old England full-back suffered a double fracture following a robust challenge from Hector Moreno during United's 2-1 loss to PSV in the Champions League earlier this month.

Louis van Gaal later confirmed that, following two emergency operations, Shaw is expected to be out for at least six months.

But despite the prognosis, Shaw is upbeat about his progress, and he provided United supporters with an update on Sunday.

Along with a picture of Shaw using crutches, a post on his official Instagram read: "Long road ahead but so happy to be able to put weight on my leg again!"