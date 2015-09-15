Shaw sustains serious ankle injury

A serious ankle injury suffered by Luke Shaw marred Manchester United's return to Champions League action against PSV on Tuesday.

Shaw went down after a challenge from PSV's Hector Moreno as he burst into the PSV area in the 15th minute of the Group B opener at the Philips Stadion, with replays showing his right ankle apparently breaking under the impact.

The England left-back received oxygen on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher following a delay of around nine minutes.

Marcos Rojo replaced Shaw, with the game goalless at the time of the injury.

Former PSV man Memphis Depay then gave United the lead with a well-taken finish in the 41st minute, before Moreno levelled matters in first-half stoppage time.