Ryan Shawcross has no plans to leave Stoke City to force his way back into the England squad.

Shawcross has one England cap, won in a friendly with Sweden in 2012, to his name and has been unable to add to that tally despite his consistent performances for Stoke.

But asked by Sky Sports News whether a move away from the Britannia Stadium would improve his England chances, he said: "I don't know, you'd have to move to see.

"I feel like I'm playing well enough to get in the squad, but unfortunately I've not been picked. There are a lot of good centre-halves out there so it's going to be difficult, but all I can do is my stuff on the pitch.

"Hopefully if I play well enough I'll get back in that squad and if not then I've tried my hardest and hopefully played well.

"In football you never know - a team might come in and make an offer, the club might accept it and then you've got a decision to make. But until Stoke City accept an offer I'm a Stoke City player.

"I'm very happy, I've got three years left on my contract and it looks like I'll be seeing them out.

"Obviously every player wants to play at the highest level and that's European football. I would love to play at that level. Hopefully Stoke come on and they get in Europe."