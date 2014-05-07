Shawcross: Hughes gave Stoke 'new impetus'

The Welshman took over from compatriot Tony Pulis at the conclusion of the 2012-13 season and has helped equal the club's record Premier League points total of 47 with a game to spare.

Shawcross was crowned the club's player of the season on Tuesday and hailed the impact of the former Manchester City boss.

"Since the manager arrived, his style of play has given the squad a new impetus and most of the lads, including myself, have improved throughout the year and that has shown throughout this season," he said.

Despite being recognised as the club's outstanding performer for the current campaign, Shawcross insists he is not expecting a late call-up to England's FIFA World Cup squad.

"I'd be surprised if I got a call-up now, it's a little late in the season and I'm pretty sure the squad will be set in stone," he added.

"Of course, I want to break into the international set up; I still have time on my side and all I can do is carry on playing well for Stoke and hope that catches the eye in the future."

Stoke end their season with a trip to West Brom on Sunday.