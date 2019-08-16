Sheffield United boss Wilder to make Sharp decision

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder must decide whether to recall Billy Sharp to his starting line-up for Sunday’s home game against Crystal Palace.

Sharp stepped off the bench to clinch the Blades a point in their draw at Bournemouth on the opening day and could return for their first home game of the season.

Club record signing Oliver McBurnie is hoping to make his first start and Everton loanee Muhamed Besic could feature, but fellow summer recruits Lys Mousset and Ravel Morrison are not ready for first-team action.

Crystal Palace will have defender Jeffrey Schlupp back from an ankle problem for the trip to Bramall Lane.

Defender Gary Cahill, midfielder James McCarthy and Victor Camarasa should all be involved again after the new signings featured for the under-23s in midweek.

Centre-back James Tomkins continues his recovery from a groin problem sustained at the end of last season, while Mamadou Sakho (knee) also remains unavailable