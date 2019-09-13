Sheffield United duo in fitness race for Southampton clash

Sheffield United pair David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson are in a race to be fit for the home game against Southampton.

McGoldrick (shoulder) and Robinson (hamstring) both returned early from international duty with the Republic of Ireland this week after their draw against Switzerland.

Midfielder John Fleck will also be assessed after missing the last three games due to a hamstring strain, while striker Lys Mousset is pushing for his first start for the club.

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond misses out again due to the ankle injury that ruled him out of the 1-1 draw with Manchester United on August 31.

But Michael Obafemi and Ryan Bertrand, who have been sidelined by cramp and an ankle problem respectively, have been described by boss Ralph Hasenhuttl as “options”, and Moussa Djenepo (muscle problem) could be back involved as well.

Kevin Danso is suspended following his sending off against the Red Devils.

Provisional squad: Henderson, Baldock, Stevens, O’Connell, Basham, Lundstram, L Freeman, McBurnie, Robinson, Egan, Norwood, Fleck, Osborn, Mousset, McGoldrick, Sharp, Moore, Besic.

Southampton provisional squad: Gunn, McCarthy, Soares, Valery, Yoshida, Stephens, Bednarek, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Armstrong, Boufal, Long, Obafemi, Ings, Adams, N’Lundulu, Djenepo.