Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp out for the rest of the season following surgery

Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp is to miss the rest of the season following an operation.

The 35-year-old striker, who had not been involved in the Blades’ last three matches, has undergone surgery on a thigh injury sustained in training.

Sharp said in an Instagram post on Wednesday: “Always gutting to miss games so to be ruled out for the remainder of the season hurts.

“Sadly the injury was worse than I’d hoped but operation went well and will be back stronger next season to get my 250th goal in front of a packed Bramall Lane.”

Sharp scored the 249th goal of his professional career in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Bristol City in February.

He has netted 98 times for Sheffield United since rejoining them in 2015 for a third spell with the club.