Sheikh Mansour wants Toure at City - agent

Yaya Toure will stay at Manchester City next season following an intervention from the club's owner Sheikh Mansour, according to agent Dimitri Seluk.

The Ivorian appeared set for a departure from the Etihad Stadium after an inconsistent season in which Seluk claimed his client was being blamed for City's struggles.

The 32-year-old was reportedly set to join former boss Roberto Mancini at Inter, but Seluk revealed City's billionaire owner has put a stop to any exit plans.

"Yaya is staying - because Sheikh Mansour told him he must stay," Seluk told The Sunday Mirror.

"Mansour told Yaya that he is still a very important player and that he was the first big player to join City after the takeover.

"He told him that City wouldn't even discuss a sale.

"This is good. People have tried to say that Yaya only wanted more money, but it was never about money. It was only about respect."