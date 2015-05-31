Sheikh Mansour wants Toure at City - agent
Agent Dimitri Seluk has again had his say on Yaya Toure's future - stating his client will remain a Manchester City player next season.
Yaya Toure will stay at Manchester City next season following an intervention from the club's owner Sheikh Mansour, according to agent Dimitri Seluk.
The Ivorian appeared set for a departure from the Etihad Stadium after an inconsistent season in which Seluk claimed his client was being blamed for City's struggles.
The 32-year-old was reportedly set to join former boss Roberto Mancini at Inter, but Seluk revealed City's billionaire owner has put a stop to any exit plans.
"Yaya is staying - because Sheikh Mansour told him he must stay," Seluk told The Sunday Mirror.
"Mansour told Yaya that he is still a very important player and that he was the first big player to join City after the takeover.
"He told him that City wouldn't even discuss a sale.
"This is good. People have tried to say that Yaya only wanted more money, but it was never about money. It was only about respect."
