Shelvey hoping to earn FA Cup final start

The 20-year-old has made 12 appearances for the Reds since returning from a loan spell at Championship outfit Blackpool in December.

He also played the entirety of Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Norwich City on Saturday, telling the club's official website:

"I enjoyed it and there's nothing better than when you've come off the pitch having played the full 90 minutes and the team has won."

Looking ahead to this weekend’s Wembley showpiece against Chelsea, Shelvey outlined his determination to make the starting XI.

"If I'm selected I will give it my all and try my best for the team. You have to try and force your way into the gaffer's plans, not just during a match but every day in training," he said.

"There's not a day you can come in to this club and rest on your laurels. You have to give it everything you have got every day.”

Before their second cup final of the season, Liverpool will have to deal with fellow Europa League chasers Fulham at Anfield, and Shelvey recognised the importance of the fixture.

"The FA Cup final can wait until Saturday and this is our important game because it is the next one. You can't just forget about the league and the manager has put that into our heads all week."

