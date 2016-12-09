Shenhua director blasts CSL imports... but desperate for Tevez deal

Shanghai Shenhua's technical director has launched a scathing attack on big-money imports to the Chinese Super League, but says the club are "pulling out all the stops" to sign Carlos Tevez.

A number of star players have flocked to the CSL in recent years, where government backing has left a host of clubs with money to burn.

The league's transfer record was broken three times in the space of a week as Ramires, Jackson Martinez and Alex Teixeira moved to China, with a $60million deal taking Hulk to Shanghai SIPG in June this year topping the lot.

Shenhua were at the forefront of China's transfer revolution as they signed Nicolas Anelka and Didier Drogba in 2012, although both left the club within a year, claiming they had not been paid.

And club official Wu Jingui said: "There is a growing consensus in European football that if you crave rip-offs, just go to China.

"Nowadays, agents of foreign coaches broadly tempt their clients into signing a three-year contract with Chinese clubs and after only one year, they quit and walk away with a compensation package.

"We are indeed the stupid nouveau riche with money to burn.

"Few foreign stars here play from the opening day of the season to the final day, because most of them are plagued by constant injuries.

"You could find fault with their blatant disregard for professionalism in everyday training as well as in their private lives. Many come to China to abandon themselves to alcohol and nightclubs. They have been given free rein."

Regardless of his apparent anger at the CSL's influx of foreign talent, Wu confirmed that Tevez is on Shenhua's radar.

The former Argentina international currently plays for boyhood club Boca Juniors, but has been linked with a move to the CSL which could pocket him an estimated £43m a year.

"The coach [Gus Poyet] and club both agree on the need to bring in such a high-level player," Wu explained.

"We are pulling out all the stops to seal the deal. The market is constantly changing but I believe where there's a will, there's a way."