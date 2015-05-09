Sherwood demands two more victories

Tim Sherwood has insisted that he takes no interest in other results after Aston Villa edged closer to Premier League survival with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over West Ham.

Tom Cleverley's 31st-minute goal was enough to move Villa four points clear of third-bottom Hull City, who lost at home to relegated Burnley.

Sherwood is adamant that he pays little attention to how fellow strugglers are getting on, pointing out that Villa's fate is in their own hands ahead of their final two league matches of the campaign – against Southampton and Burnley.

"I want two wins now. We're going all out for that," said Villa boss Sherwood.

"I'm not interested in other results. It's in our hands. If we get the results, we'll stay up.

"The results haven't always gone our way, but the performances have been gradually improving.

"[The win over West Ham] wasn't pretty, but we deserved the win, no doubt about that."

At the heart of Villa's recent upturn in form has been Manchester United loanee Cleverley – the 25-year-old having now scored in Villa's last three fixtures – playing in a more advanced midfield role.

And Sherwood is keen to single out the England international, who is available on a free transfer at the end of the season, for particular praise.

"I watched Tom Cleverley score a lot of goals for Watford many years ago, but you've got to get into the box to score goals - and he's done that," Sherwood added.

"When he doesn't score he still leaves nothing on the pitch, and still works hard, and you have to remember that this isn't his club – he's only on loan here.

"But to have a player like Tom on loan is brilliant, he's playing like his life depends on it and that's what I demand of any player, but he's topping it off with a few important goals now."