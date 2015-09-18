Sherwood fires warning to fans ahead of West Brom clash

Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood has warned fans not to repeat the scenes which marred the end of their derby clash with West Brom in March.

Villa face their local rivals at Villa Park on Saturday looking to bounce back from a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Leicester City last weekend - a match in which they allowed a two-goal lead to slip in the second half.

The club were fined £200,000 for a pitch invasion following their victory over the Baggies in the FA Cup last season and Sherwood has called on supporters to stay in the stands this time.

"A lot of managers say derbies are just another game, but they are not," said the former Tottenham boss. "Local pride is at stake and we want to give the fans something to celebrate.

"I want us to tempt fans to run on the pitch celebrating because that means we've done something to make them feel like that. I want them to make sure they just feel tempted, and don't do it. They've got to make sure they stay off the pitch.

"My message would be 'Please, just stay where you are supposed to and, hopefully, celebrate there.

"Derby games are important and I understand that. Everyone is talking about these games and our fans are desperate for us to do well."

Sherwood maintains he will adopt an attacking approach despite watching his side unravel during the final 20 minutes in Leicester.

"We know West Brom will come and be hard to break down," he added. "We'll have to attack. My philosophy is always to win and be on the front foot.

"To throw it away at the end was very disappointing. The game swung on a set piece. Momentum changed. That's finished and we look forward to the West Brom game.

"We don't worry about what other people are going to do. We know they'll be strong from set pieces. We must make sure we don't concede anymore goals from set pieces. I'm confident we'll be fine.

"We'll express ourselves and try to score goals."