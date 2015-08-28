Sherwood hopeful over Traore fitness

Tim Sherwood is hopeful that Adama Traore will be able to feature in Aston Villa's Premier League clash with Sunderland after the midfielder suffered an ankle injury against Notts County.

The Spaniard netted his first goal for the club in Tuesday's 5-3 League Cup win over County, but limped off after 60 minutes at Villa Park.

Sherwood is keen for the former Barcelona player to be involved on Saturday, while he also said two other unnamed players have the flu.

"Adama has not trained since Tuesday – and he won't train today," Sherwood said on Friday.

"We will give him every chance to be fit, but we aren't going to know until tomorrow morning.

"He took a few kicks the other night. He tried to carry on, but he's a marked man.

"We have a couple of players who are not here because they are ill. There's a sickness bug going round the training ground.

"They aren't well – the doc is doing some overtime now.

"We are hoping they will be okay."